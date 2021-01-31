$472.17 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report sales of $472.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.00 million and the highest is $482.34 million. Saia posted sales of $443.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

SAIA stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $203.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.89.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Saia by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,910,000 after purchasing an additional 172,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 354,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

