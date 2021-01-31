4NEW Market Capitalization Tops $12,608.64 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 39.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $12,608.64 and $6.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.66 or 0.00910330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.95 or 0.04465305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020625 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00030560 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

