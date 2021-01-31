500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Stock Price Down 30.8%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price fell 30.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.45. 975,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 960,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $449.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

