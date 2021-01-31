$56.29 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce sales of $56.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $56.95 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $65.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $239.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.74 million to $239.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $238.45 million, with estimates ranging from $223.85 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $61.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.29 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on III. TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

III traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 120,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,450. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $169.51 million, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,544,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 501,232 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

