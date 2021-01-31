595 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,534,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.