$6.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post $6.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.44 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 billion to $29.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $32.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.81. 8,203,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after purchasing an additional 619,881 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.