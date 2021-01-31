6,422 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB opened at $28.93 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

