682 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 682 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $437.78 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $497.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.24 and a 200-day moving average of $307.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.22, for a total value of $2,599,176.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,629 shares of company stock worth $12,213,896. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

