$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report $7.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $11.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.21 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

URGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 187,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,071. The stock has a market cap of $461.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.