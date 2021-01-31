$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report $7.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $11.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.21 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

URGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 187,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,071. The stock has a market cap of $461.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.