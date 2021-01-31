$726.25 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post sales of $726.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.00 million and the lowest is $703.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 54.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.27. 1,122,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,613. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

