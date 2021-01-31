729 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in MetLife by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,051,000 after purchasing an additional 174,522 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in MetLife by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

NYSE MET opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

