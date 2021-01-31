73,526 Shares in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Shift Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider Sean Foy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Mcinnis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850 in the last ninety days. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

