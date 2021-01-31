8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $507,023.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,806.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,397 shares of company stock worth $2,288,507. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in 8X8 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after buying an additional 1,403,739 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in 8X8 by 140.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after buying an additional 1,341,144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 413.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 196,878 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 21.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after buying an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in 8X8 by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EGHT stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,734. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.