9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMTR. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 43,949,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,647,219. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.