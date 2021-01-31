$927.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post $927.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $942.50 million and the lowest is $918.00 million. Ventas reported sales of $996.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 863.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,281. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. Ventas has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

