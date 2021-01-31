$947.26 Million in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $947.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $923.40 million to $967.49 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of GFL opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

