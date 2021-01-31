A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get A.H. Belo alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A.H. Belo stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.79% of A.H. Belo worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A.H. Belo stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 166,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $47.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.51. A.H. Belo has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.