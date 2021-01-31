A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 243,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.