AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ELUXY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. 127,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,652. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

