Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $124.72. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

