Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $22.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.46.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANF stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

