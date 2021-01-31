Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Down 13.6%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s stock price dropped 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 1,250,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 709,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 313.53% and a negative return on equity of 61.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

