Accel Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 266 iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGZ stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

