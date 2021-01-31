Accel Wealth Management Invests $31,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 615.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $96.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.03.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

