Accel Wealth Management Invests $41,000 in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $30.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80.

