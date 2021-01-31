Accel Wealth Management Makes New $28,000 Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 270 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,851,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,879 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,664 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

