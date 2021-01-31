Accel Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $86.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

