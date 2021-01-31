Accel Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP opened at $31.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.