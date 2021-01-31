Accel Wealth Management Takes $36,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,749,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,686,000 after purchasing an additional 134,864 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 971,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 95,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 893,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 103,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 527,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 454,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 137,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

