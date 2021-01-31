Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $164.98 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $176.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.10.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

