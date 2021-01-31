Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron got a significant boost from the FDA approval of its lead drug Reblozyl for anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. The regulatory agency recently expanded the drug’s label for another indication. This strategic action should boost sales and offset higher R&D expenses. The company’s partnership with Bristol-Myers bodes well given the latter’s expertise. The successful development of sotatercept will boost the company’s portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Reblozyl is the only approved drug and the company is extremely dependent on its success for growth. Pipeline setbacks are concerning as well. Moreover, Acceleron’s pipeline only has one candidate sotatercept and any developmental debacle for the same will weigh on its shares.”

XLRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $136.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.85 and its 200-day moving average is $111.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,018,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

