Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS) Shares Gap Up to $136.50

Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $136.50, but opened at $142.00. Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) shares last traded at $138.50, with a volume of 6,111 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.18. The firm has a market cap of £229.99 million and a PE ratio of -20.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11.

About Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.