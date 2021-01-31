Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.94. 1,436,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,074,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $450.89 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $63,793.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $32,172.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,626 shares of company stock worth $170,153 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Accuray by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Accuray by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Accuray by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

