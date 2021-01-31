Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Update

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acme United by 7.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 9.6% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acme United by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,621. Acme United has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

