Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.76 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,542.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.31 or 0.03955816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00390874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.10 or 0.01211057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00534916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00419199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00262727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00022543 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

