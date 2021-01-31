Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.20. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 355,254 shares traded.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

