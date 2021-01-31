ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ADT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ADT by 18.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,683 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ADT by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,832 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ADT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 4,887,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. ADT has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

