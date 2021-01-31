Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $105.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. 140166 increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.