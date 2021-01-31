Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at CIBC

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.08.

AAV opened at C$1.91 on Thursday. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$359.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

