AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 8th (NYSEARCA:HDGE)

AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

