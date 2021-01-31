aelf (ELF) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.18 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $72.50 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

