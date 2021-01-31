aelf (ELF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.90 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. aelf has a market capitalization of $72.13 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.87 or 0.00900761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.86 or 0.04319054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020440 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00030618 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.