Aeon (AEON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,478.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $10,478.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.93 or 0.00405172 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

