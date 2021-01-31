AerCap (NYSE:AER) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -147.08 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,410,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,714,000 after acquiring an additional 752,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after acquiring an additional 634,845 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 399,671 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 326,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 321,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

