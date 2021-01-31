Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 101,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,236,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,145. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

