AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to $9.00 at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Desjardins from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

