Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94.

TSE:AC traded down C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.02. 8,899,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.18. The company has a market cap of C$6.70 billion and a PE ratio of -1.64. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

