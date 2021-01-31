Akropolis Price Up 14.6% This Week (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Akropolis has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $48.20 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.02 or 0.00898979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.19 or 0.04402554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020697 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00031099 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

