Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKZOY shares. Redburn Partners cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

