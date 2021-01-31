Aleph.im Tops 24 Hour Volume of $912,371.00 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Aleph.im has a market cap of $13.94 million and approximately $912,371.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00132691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00271696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00067256 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039708 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,292,839 tokens. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im.

Aleph.im Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars.

